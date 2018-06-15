Suspect sought in BP gas station robbery in Germantown

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought in BP gas station robbery in Germantown. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A worker was attacked by a man who robbed a gas station convenience store in Germantown.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire event at the BP Gas Station on the 2200 block of Stenton Avenue.

The suspect came in on June 7 and asked the clerk for help with the lottery machine.

The worker came out of his secured booth and when he went back in, the suspect followed him.

That's when things got physical.

The thief made off with about $375.

Fortunately, the worker was not badly hurt.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgas stationrobberyNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News