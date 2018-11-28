Suspect sought in home invasion stabbing in Olney

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought in home invasion stabbing in Olney. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on November 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are trying to track down an armed suspect who broke into an apartment in Olney.

It happened last Wednesday morning just after 11 a.m.

The man was caught on surveillance video near the scene of the home invasion.

Police say the suspect entered an apartment in the 6-thousand block of North 5th Street.

A 45-year-old man was inside at the time.

Investigators say the suspect stabbed the man in the hands during a struggle and got away with $600.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshome invasionstabbingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man injured in home invasion robbery in Olney
Top Stories
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
D.A.: Delco chiropractor wrote fraudulent prescriptions
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fight involving A.C. mayor
Woman steals donation jar from Bucks Co. pizza shop
Flyers make more moves: fire assistant GM, assistant coach
I-95 SB reopens hours after dump truck overturns, spills gravel
Police: Autistic man attacked on SEPTA bus in Center City
West Philadelphia community rallies after child, teens shot
Show More
House explodes, heard across several N.J. towns
6 dead, including 4 children, in Indiana fire
Philadelphia Eagles use social justice funds to pay bail for 9
High school football players accused of raping teammates with broom
Car set on fire at Delaware County mosque parking lot
More News