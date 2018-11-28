Suspect sought in home invasion stabbing in Olney

Philadelphia police are trying to track down an armed suspect who broke into an apartment in Olney.It happened last Wednesday morning just after 11 a.m.The man was caught on surveillance video near the scene of the home invasion.Police say the suspect entered an apartment in the 6-thousand block of North 5th Street.A 45-year-old man was inside at the time.Investigators say the suspect stabbed the man in the hands during a struggle and got away with $600.------