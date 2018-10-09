Suspected thief crashes in Delco driveway after police chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4445469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect crashes in Springfield Twp. driveway after chase. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

A suspect led police on a chase through Springfield Township, Delaware County that ended when her vehicle flipped over in a driveway.It began around 1 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an attempted theft on Pancoast Avenue. Police say a woman was stealing items out of cars.The suspect fled in a stolen vehicle and officers followed.As the chase made its way to the intersection of West Leamy Avenue and Spring Valley Road, police say the suspect lost control of her vehicle.The suspect struck a pole and then a red Dodge pickup truck parked in a driveway. The suspect's vehicle flipped over onto its side. A nearby tree and street sign were damaged.The woman was taken into custody and is expected to be charged.Police say the suspect suffered minor injuries.------