Suspected truck thief crashes truck filled with paint in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A suspected truck thief's run from police came to a violent, and colorful end in Lancaster, PA.

The truck crashed along the 100 block of South Queen Street Monday morning.

It was carrying multiple gallons of white paint, splashing it all over the driver, on the street and parked cars.

The driver, still covered began wandering around.

Police arrived and placed him in handcuffs, which he managed to slip out of at first.

Firefighters had to hose down the street.

