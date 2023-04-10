'Suspicious death': Man found dead on Philadelphia golf course

There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found dead on a golf course in the Overbrook neighborhood of Philadelphia Sunday night.

The victim was discovered just after 5 p.m. inside a golf course located at Lansdowne Avenue, according to police.

Officials say the victim is an approximately 50-year-old man, who was initially found unresponsive.

The victim had no signs of trauma and no personal belongings on him.

His death is being called "suspicious" by police.

Officials are investigating the scene. There is no word yet on the victim's identity.