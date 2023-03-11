Meet the 15-year-old maestro conducting Mozart's Requiem for Chester Children's Chorus

"It's a blessing I think that this opportunity is open to me. I think we need to work to make this opportunity for more students in Chester," said 15-year-old Daniel Peterkin.

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time in four years, the Chester Children's Chorus will perform Mozart's Requiem this weekend.

But this time the maestro will be different -- the conductor is Daniel Peterkin, a 15-year-old sophomore from Archbishop John Carroll High School.

Mozart's Requiem is one of the most important concerts the Chester Children's Chorus performs.

"It's nerve-wracking, but I've had experience conducting the chorus," said Peterkin.

The sophomore will be directing his brother along with other high school-aged children, 30 adult choir members, professional soloists, and a 23-piece orchestra aimed at bringing Mozart's masterpiece to life.

"It's a blessing I think that this opportunity is open to me. I think we need to work to make this opportunity for more students in Chester," he said.

Chester-- once considered one of the most violent cities in America -- has mostly underfunded schools, and more than one-third of residents live below the poverty line.

Chorus founder, John Alston, says the program offers a glimpse into the endless potential of Chester's children.

Call it magic, or for Peterkin, come Sunday, a moment in the making.

"There's a lot of emotions running through the mind," Peterkin said. "Having the ability and opportunity to do something this great, and it's something one doesn't get the experience very often."

Sunday's concert will be held at 4 p.m. at Swarthmore College's Lang Music Building.

The event is free.