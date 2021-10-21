Philly sports mascots scale down Center City building for good cause

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11152672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Eagles mascot Swoop scale down a Center City building for good cause on Oct. 21, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fundraising reached new heights in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.Chopper 6 was overhead as some of the city's favorite sports mascots scaled down the massive skyscraper.Eagles mascot Swoop rappelled down the side of Two Commerce Square on Market Street.It's part of a fundraiser for the Philadelphia Outward Bound School, which teaches outdoor leadership skills to thousand of local kids each year.Sixers mascot Franklin also took part in the event.The event will continue Friday with 115 people expected to make the daring journey down the side of the building.The fundraiser will raise over $200,000 for the Philadelphia Outward Bound School.