Home damaged by fire in Tabernacle Township, NJ

TABERNACLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A home was badly damaged by flames in Burlington County, New Jersey on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to Mocking Bird Way in Tabernacle Township just before 10 a.m.
Video from Chopper 6 shows smoke billowing from the home, and several areas that were badly burned.
So far, there is no word on any injuries.
Authorities have not said how this may have started.
