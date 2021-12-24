Home damaged by fire in Tabernacle Township, NJ

TABERNACLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A home was badly damaged by flames in Burlington County, New Jersey on Friday morning.Firefighters were called to Mocking Bird Way in Tabernacle Township just before 10 a.m.Video from Chopper 6 shows smoke billowing from the home, and several areas that were badly burned.So far, there is no word on any injuries.Authorities have not said how this may have started.