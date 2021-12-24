house fire

Home damaged by fire in Tabernacle Township, NJ

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Home damaged by fire in Tabernacle Township

TABERNACLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A home was badly damaged by flames in Burlington County, New Jersey on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to Mocking Bird Way in Tabernacle Township just before 10 a.m.

Video from Chopper 6 shows smoke billowing from the home, and several areas that were badly burned.

So far, there is no word on any injuries.

Authorities have not said how this may have started.

MORE TOP STORIES:

The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tabernaclefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Family escapes Abington Twp. house fire
Plume of smoke rises from house fire in Brooklawn
Woman hospitalized after Camden, NJ fire
2 children hospitalized after house fire in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Long lines celebrate Termini's South Philly Christmas Eve tradition
United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
US to lift omicron-linked southern Africa travel ban
Home for the holiday: Travelers in Philly area make last-minute plans
Show More
Woman ejected from BMW in NE Philadelphia fatal crash: Police
Former student who texted boyfriend 'go kill yourself' pleads guilty
Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after 2-year-old's death
25-year-old critically injured in Philly gas station shooting
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
More TOP STORIES News