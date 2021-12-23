Community leaders team up for holiday ceasefire campaign in Philadelphia

They're calling for another ceasefire this holiday week, starting Christmas Eve.
Philly Truce, who called for a "holiday stand-down" the week of Thanksgiving, says they'll be out again walking neighborhoods that are known hotspots throughout the city.
Organizers say the goal is to do a minimum of two patrols a day at a handful of locations where residents have volunteered to help be another set of eyes and help defuse what has become a historic wave of violence.
"This is our job to take care of our communities. If you live where this stuff is happening, you have a right and a responsibility to come out and make your voice known, so people know you're not cool with this," said co-creator Mazzie Castor.
Castor says he helped create the Philly Truce app to offer real-time help and mediation for anyone seeking peace in a heated moment.
They have almost 100 resident volunteers from their patrols from Thanksgiving week and hope to have more between Christmas and the New Year.