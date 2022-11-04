3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough High School charged in separate murder

The murder happened just one day before the fatal shooting following a football scrimmage at Roxborough.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say three of the suspects who have been charged in a fatal shooting near Roxborough High School in September have now been charged with a separate killing.

Zyhied Jones, Troy Fletcher, and Dayron Burney-Thorne are charged with murder and related offenses for the shooting of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Monday, September 26.

Tahmir Jones

That was just one day before the shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead. Police do not believe Elizalde was targeted in that shooting.

Zyheid Jones and Troy Fletcher are in custody, but Dayron Burney-Thorne remains at large. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 911.

Dayron Burney-Thorn

Tahmir Jones was gunned down in broad daylight while sitting on the steps of his home 600 block of N. 13th Street.

Police say three gunmen fired more than 25 shots.