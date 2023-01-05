Suspect in Takeoff's murder released from jail on $1 million bond, records show

This comes after the suspect's defense team tried to convince the judge to lower his bond, saying he could not come up with the $1 million to get out.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is out of jail on a $1 million bond.

Records show Patrick Clark made bond on Wednesday.

This comes after Clark's defense team tried to have his bond lowered to $300,000, saying the suspect could not come up with the cash to get out.

Initially, Clark's bond was set at $2 million, but Judge Josh Hill agreed to lower it to $1 million. Hill ruled that previous statements made by Clark indicated that he could pay a $1 million bail and that there are bail bond companies that would take on that risk.

For that reason, the judge denied the request to lower the bond to $300,000, keeping it at $1 million.

Prosecutors previously raised concerns that Clark wasn't being upfront about all his financial assets. They said he works as a local DJ and strip club promotor and deals largely in cash, so it's hard to determine how much money he actually has.

They also raised concerns over him being a possible flight risk if he is not in custody.

Clark had to surrender his passport to the court during a previous appearance.

Under his bond conditions, Clark's not allowed to leave his parent's home on the far east side of Houston. He also can't have any contact with Takeoff's family.

Clark is due to appear in court again in March.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Police said he was in a crowd of people and an innocent bystander near an argument over a dice game.

While Clark maintains his innocence, detectives said he had a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in another when he was caught on camera firing his weapon. Those bullets allegedly struck Takeoff.

Fingerprints on that wine bottle are what detectives say helped identify Clark to authorities.

Prosecutors claim Clark searched for information about the case online and also searched his name and age in relation to the case. His attorney claims he did not know he was the prime suspect in the rapper's death.

