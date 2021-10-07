retail

Target introducing 'buy now, pay later' program ahead of holidays

Target is adding more ways to make the holidays easier on shoppers this year.
EMBED <>More Videos

Target introducing 'buy now, pay later' program ahead of holidays

FRESNO, Calif. -- Target is adding more ways to make the holidays easier on shoppers this year.

The retailer has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans on certain items.

The new program will allow customers to walk out with what they want from Target and pay for those purchases over time.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, are offering similar payment plans.

Financial experts urge people not to make purchases with money they don't have yet because a missed payment on the item could lead it to be more expensive than its original price.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingcustomerretailu.s. & worldfinancetarget
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETAIL
Walmart hiring 20,000 workers for distribution centers
Here's when the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks
Toys 'R' Us is back... again
Old Navy won't keep women's plus-size clothing in a separate section
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers reach deal to avoid debt ceiling crisis
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Armed suspects carjack off-duty Philly police officer
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
5 notable women to be featured on new US quarters
See the movies being shown at this year's Philadelphia Film Festival
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer, slightly brighter next two days
Biden promotes vaccine mandates, making economic case for COVID shots
Coast Guard boards cargo ship at center of oil spill investigation
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Carli Lloyd plays final game in Delaware Valley
More TOP STORIES News