Target closing Washington Square location in Center City. Here's why

A Target spokesperson says they're taking the action after multiple years of working to improve performance.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Target is closing its Washington Square store in Center City Philadelphia.

The store on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street will close for good on May 13.

"To the guests who shopped with us at Washington Square, we appreciate you shopping with us and hope you'll continue to visit us at another location close to you or via Target.com and the Target app," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The store first opened in 2016 and employs roughly 45 full and part-time workers.

Those team members are being offered the opportunity to work at other nearby locations.