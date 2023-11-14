As holiday shopping season ramps up, the CEO of Target is opening up about keeping stores closed for Thanksgiving.

Target CEO opens up about permanent decision to close on Thanksgiving Day

Brian Cornell issued a statement last week on his decision to keep stores closed on the holiday.

He said once he heard how much employees appreciated the time off, he knew it was an easy call.

"Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we've built our team - and Target's strong business model - to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," said Cornell.

Walmart also announced it would be closing its doors on Thanksgiving.