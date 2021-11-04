Arts & Entertainment

Padma Lakshmi explores food, traditions in 'Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition'

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Lakshmi explores traditions in 'Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition'

NEW YORK -- Padma Lakshmi has urged us to "Taste the Nation" before, exploring regional cuisines, and introducing Hulu viewers to various immigrant communities.

We learn about them through their food, and a new edition, in a four-part series that looks at various holiday traditions.

Each show will highlight unique traditions through the lens of a different culture

"All these different facts that, you know, have to do with food but have to do with so much more in our culture," she said. "You understand. When you understand the context of why we do things the way we do, why we eat the food we do, you understand each other and ourselves better."

"Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition" is streaming now on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthuluholidayfood
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News