Tastykake expands voluntary recall to include some Krimpets products

The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tastykake has expanded its snack recall to include the company's Krimpets line.

Last week, Flowers Foods, Inc. announced that certain multi-pack cupcakes were being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.

Now, Tastykake is expanding that recall to include certain Krimpets products.

The recalled products are listed in the image below.

The Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia. The Tastykake Krimpets products being recalled were distributed to retail customers throughout the U.S.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers may return the affected product to receive a full refund.

Anyone with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

Click on image to enlarge:



