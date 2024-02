26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival brings opportunities to get inked by renowned artists

The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival takes over the Pennsylvania Convention Center

The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival features one-of-a-kind experiences The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival takes over the Pennsylvania Convention Center

The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival features one-of-a-kind experiences The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival takes over the Pennsylvania Convention Center

The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival features one-of-a-kind experiences The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival takes over the Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA -- The 26th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival took over the Pennsylvania Convention Center Jan. 26-28 with one-of-a-kind experiences and renowned tattoo artists.

One notable artist in attendance was Jacci Gresham, the oldest artist in attendance at 77 years old.

"Miss Jacci has paved the way for black female tattooers in the industry, including myself", says one artist.

The expo took place over three days at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.