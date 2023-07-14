WATCH LIVE

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour helps boost Pennsylvania's economy

Friday, July 14, 2023 3:36PM
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has caught the attention of the Federal Reserve for its impact on local economies, including here in Philadelphia.

According to the Federal Reserve, May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said this is largely credited to Swift's three nights of concerts at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city," according to the federal reserve's Beige Book.

When the Berks County-native returned to Pennsylvania in mid-June to perform in Pittsburgh, local hotels were nearly 100% full and their online reservation sites were crashing from a surge in web traffic.

