Couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift concert at Lincoln Financial Field

This epic moment was one that Matt Ament had to pull together quickly after Sara Krall scored tickets at the last minute.

This epic moment was one that Matt Ament had to pull together quickly after Sara Krall scored tickets at the last minute.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a love story. Baby, she said: "Yes!"

As thousands of Taylor Swift fans screamed their hearts out at the mega star's sold-out concerts at the Linc this weekend, section C 25 was screaming a little extra loudly when Matt Ament got down on one knee and proposed to Sara Krall.

His proposal was perfectly timed with the lyrics of Swift's 'Love Story.'

This epic moment was one that Ament had to pull together, quickly, after Krall scored tickets at the last minute.

"The problem is, I didn't have a plan," Ament says. "I didn't have a ring. Nothing was in place. So Friday, I had like four hours after work to figure this all out."

That made for an even bigger surprise for Krall, who still gets choked up when she watches the many videos captured by excited Swift fans in her section.

"We thought about what we want our message to be," Krall says, "and really, it's to follow your heart. When you know, you know."

The couple from New Holland, Lancaster County met 11 years ago.

Ament served in the U.S. Air Force and they got back together a few years ago.

Now, their love story is all in their folklore.

SEE ALSO: Viral video shows Taylor Swift shooing security during Saturday performance in Philadelphia