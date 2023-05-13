Taylor Swift mania continues for second day in South Philadelphia

Even the rain couldn't keep fans from arriving early and taking over the stadium.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift returned Saturday for the second show of her sold-out, three-show concert series at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

"It's worth it. It's all worth it. Rain, storming. Doesn't matter right?" said one fan.

"You get to see Taylor Swift," added Abby Brucker of Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Just like Friday night, fans came dressed for the occasion. Many wore outfits inspired by their favorite songs and albums.

"In the Anti-Hero music video, she's followed around the house by three ghosts and I'm one of the three ghosts," said Rachel Cichy from Harrisburg.

Ashley Machon was at the concert Friday and said she couldn't wait to come back again.

"We actually were thinking about coming tomorrow night and just going in the parking lot. We'll see how tired we are," said Machon from King Of Prussia.

Hundreds of Swifties without tickets camped outside the stadium to also take part in the experience.

The Eras Tour continues Sunday for Swift's final show in Philadelphia.