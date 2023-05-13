'Swifties' pack the Linc in South Philly for much-anticipated Eras Tour

Fans took over Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night for Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans took over Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night for Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour.

It's the first night of the three-day concert in South Philadelphia.

"I'm gonna cry the second she comes on stage... literally so excited. I've been thinking about this for months," said Abby Wojewodka and Grace Walter before the concert started.

"This is the Super Bowl, like this is the peak of my life, peak of my existence," added Maddie Wright, of Limerick.

And Swifties were ready to strut their best "style" with themes from every era.

"I wanted to go with the Fearless era. I found a picture of Taylor from 2010 she had on a dress and black cowboy boots. I had to remake that. It felt right," said Chelsea Walker, Washington DC.

The shows begin at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle.

