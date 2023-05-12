Thursday morning was all about "Style." There was hardly a "Blank Space" in sight as super fans packed in and camped out to snag the latest merch.

'Swiftmania' takes over the Linc as merch goes on sale in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift will take the stage for three nights at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend.

For Swift and her fans, it's a "love story" of sorts.

"For Taylor, we seem to do a lot and Swifties stick together," said Evelyn Katona of Norristown.

Thursday morning was all about "Style." There was hardly a "Blank Space" in sight as super fans packed in and camped out to snag the latest merch.

The line, a three-hour wait, was nothing compared to the hoops they had to jump through for tickets. These Swifties know it "All Too Well."

SEE ALSO: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour makes 3-night stop in South Philadelphia: What to know ahead of the show

"This is nothing compared to what I had to do to get tickets. That was the worst day of my life but I got them!" said Shannon Steacker of Sicklerville.

Sixteen-year-old Ripeigh Maring owns Ripley's Creamery, serving up Taylor-themed scoops in McSherrystown.

"My favorite is karma which is a honeycomb flavor," said Maring.

On Wednesday, her "Wildest Dreams" came true -- a rose bouquet was delivered to the shop addressed to her. It was from the multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning superstar.

The card read, "I'm so sorry I couldn't make it out to see your ice cream shop, I'm sure karma is amazing. You are so creative. Keep working hard to pursue your dreams. Love, Taylor."

Maring saw Taylor in Tampa, so this weekend, she'll continue to serve up Swift-themed scoops at her shop.