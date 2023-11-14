Viral TikTok video shows young Taylor Swift fans struggle to use CD

In her song titled 'Cardigan,' Taylor Swift sings, "When you are young, they assume you know nothing."

Well, these young Swifties may know some things, but they sure don't know how to open their 1989 Taylor's Version CD cases.

"Wait, this is a button? How do we do it?" the girls could be heard saying.

Sixth and seventh graders Lilly, Henslee, and Annika can be heard in a TikTok video struggling to figure out how to get the CD out of its case without breaking it.

The struggle can be seen continuing for a little while in the video.

Nearly 6,000 people commented on the mother's TikTok post, saying things like "This hurts," and "I'm a dinosaur."

Another comment said, "This is not one of the struggles I thought the next generation would face."

Even Taylor herself liked the video.

Then, with the CD out of its case (and thankfully unscathed), the girls try to listen to it. But they aren't sure how.

CDs peaked in 1999 before they fell off in favor of streaming, so it's not surprising that 11 or 12-year-olds wouldn't be familiar with them.