Trouble with Ticketmaster? Pa. AG urges fans to file complaint after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

Tennessee's attorney general is also investigating the chaos surrounding the ticket sales.

The sudden cancellation comes after Ticketmaster said Thursday that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Issues with Taylor Swift fans trying to purchase concert tickets to her 2023 Era Tour have caught the attention of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The governor-elect tweeted on Thursday urging people to file complaints with his office if they ran into trouble using Ticketmaster.

The tweet came just hours before Ticketmaster announced it was canceling the planned general public sale for Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets.

The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.

Ticketmaster cited "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand" as a reason for calling off Friday's sale.

Questions remain about how remaining tickets - and how many - would be sold. But Ticketmaster said about 1.5 million fans who had gone through an early verification process - called Verified Fan - were invited to purchase tickets and the remaining 2 million were placed on a waiting list.

Tennessee's attorney general is also investigating the chaos surrounding the ticket sales.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.