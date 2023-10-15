Nina Patricia Santee is an English teacher at Reading Senior High School who is adding to her impressive 55 year career. At 78, she has no intention of retiring after beginning her career in 1968.

Pa. teacher brings generations of wisdom to the classroom over 55 years

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nina Patricia Santee has been teaching since 1968, educating the youth as the world has developed over the years.

"I'm 78-years-old, and I still have the zeal I had when I started teaching in 1968," said Santee.

Santee has taught within seven different decades, starting in the late 60s all the way to the current day where she teaches at Reading Senior High School.

"It's really crazy to think about how many lives she has touched over the span of her career...she has taught multiple generations," said Santee's granddaughter Katie Reynolds.

With many decades of teaching experience, she brings generations of wisdom and life lessons for students.

"I tell my students when you have to select a career, do it for you," said Santee.

Santee speaks from experience, as she has been following her most passionate career path for 55 years.

"I hope that everybody can find a career that they love and are as passionate about as she is about teaching," said Reynolds.

Santee hopes to continue educating the youth with no end in sight for her impressive career.