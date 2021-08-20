New Jersey may require teachers to get vaccinated for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10962346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News continues to monitor the latest on the recommendation for coronavirus vaccine booster shots.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey could soon announce a vaccination requirement for teachers returning to school.Sources tell WABC-TV the plan is still in the works, and it is not known if it would require vaccination or would have a testing option.Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this month that the state was considering whether to require teachers to get vaccinated or tested weekly."This is something we're working on right now," Murphy said during an Aug. 9 briefing. "My guess is within the next two or three weeks, we'll have something we'll be able to put out there."Some teachers' unions in the state have already notified members of the pending requirement.Newark Teachers Union President John Abeigon told members earlier this month to "prepared for vaccine mandates upon returning to work ... be vaccinated or get tested once a week at your own (co-pay) expense."New Jersey's largest teacher's union, NJEA, has previously welcomed the possible requirement.NJEA released this statement last week:It is unclear when the policy will be finalized and announced.Murphy is returning to the state Thursday night from a family vacation in Italy.A Murphy spokesperson declined to comment Thursday night.