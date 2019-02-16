U.S. & WORLD

'Coffee Meets Bagel' dating app hacked, accounts breached

EMBED </>More Videos

'Coffee Meets Bagel' dating app hacked, accounts breached. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

An investigation continues into who hacked a dating app.

Users of "Coffee Meets Bagel" were given the not-so-sweet news on Valentine's Day that their accounts may have been breached.

The company says an "unauthorized party" gained access to names and email addresses of six million users.

Coffee Meets Bagel, which launched in 2012, says it has hired a security firm to conduct a review of its systems.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldhackingdating
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
McDonald's unveils donut sticks breakfast item
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Senator suggests deducting student loan payments from paychecks
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
New dating app guarantees you a date within an hour
Google releases new 'Password Checkup' extension
Apple: New update will prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
Samsung helps singles find love by fridge contents
More Technology
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Show More
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
2019 THON continues at Penn State
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
More News