'Coffee Meets Bagel' dating app hacked, accounts breached

An investigation continues into who hacked a dating app.
Users of "Coffee Meets Bagel" were given the not-so-sweet news on Valentine's Day that their accounts may have been breached.
The company says an "unauthorized party" gained access to names and email addresses of six million users.
Coffee Meets Bagel, which launched in 2012, says it has hired a security firm to conduct a review of its systems.
