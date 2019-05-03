Technology

Facebook under fire for banning ads from breast cancer awareness group

Facebook is receiving backlash from some outraged breast cancer awareness groups.

The nonprofit says the social media site banned online advertisements that feature topless survivors, claiming the photos violate the platform's nudity policy.

The Breast Cancer Network of Australia launched its annual Pink Bun campaign, where survivors hold cupcakes to their chests and even feature some post-masectomy scars, designed to draw attention to the disease that affects thousands every year.

However, while the platform allows users to post photos like this, Facebook is tougher on advertisers posting similar content because it actively pushes to feeds, rather than users having the choice to opt in and see it.

A Facebook spokesperson says the team has been working to allow the ads to run on their platform, but is "disappointed" the advertiser had not heeded their warnings.
