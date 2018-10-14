Tesla's Model 3 named safest car ever made

Tesla's Model 3 has been named the safest car ever made.
The Model 3 achieved a perfect 5-star rating in every category on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's crash tests.
Tesla's Model S and X cars hold second and third place, making the company the highest rated car company by the agency.
And, it has outsold Mercedes Benz for the first time ever.
That's according to Forbes.com.
