'Unveil' dating app encourages users to consider personality before looks

It's an age-old dating debate: When it comes to finding love, what matters most? Looks or personality?Well, one new app is trying to answer that question by taking looks out of the equation, at least at first.It's called "Unveil" and it's exactly what it sounds like.Users record a short audio clip, detailing who they are and what they're looking for, instead of a profile picture.The catch?The user's face is blurred.Potential matches can only unlock the face on the other side of the obscured image by talking to the person.And we're not talking about messages.Members must actually talk on the phone to see what their potential partner looks like.More of the photo is "unveiled" with each conversation.The company says the app is meant to build authentic relationships based on connection, rather than attraction.-----