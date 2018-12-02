YouTube reveals new 'stories' feature

The video-sharing site YouTube has revealed its own feature that's similar to Instagram and Snapchat's stories.
Users who have 10,000 or more subscribers will be able to add text, filters, stickers, music and more to their videos.
Viewers can leave comments and creators can respond.
However, instead of disappearing after 24 hours, YouTube's stories will last for seven days.
