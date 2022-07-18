ted cruz

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz calls 2015 Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'

Same-sex marriage Supreme Court: Obergefell v. Hodges was brought before justices in 2015
By CNN
Cruz, SCOTUS 'clearly wrong' in deciding same-sex marriage

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" in its 2015 ruling, which legalized same-sex marriage on the federal level.

Cruz made the comments in a clip posted to his YouTube channel.

The Texas Republican said that Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that was brought before the court in 2015, ignored 200 years of national history and that marriage had always been an issue left for the states to decide.

"In Obergefell, the court said 'no, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.'" Cruz said. "I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching."

The comments from Cruz come just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with a ruling that now leaves abortion laws up to the states.

In a concurring opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas called on the court to reconsider other rulings that struck down state restrictions, including the Obergefell decision.
