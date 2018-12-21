Teenager attacked, robbed at Center City SEPTA subway station

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A man attacked a teenager in a SEPTA subway station and police have a surveillance image of the suspect.

It happened a week ago around 6:45 p.m. while the victim was riding bikes with his friends on the subway concourse at 200 South Broad Street.

The 14-year-old refused to give the man his bike and that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and hit the teen in his head three times.

The man then pointed the gun at the teen's chest.

The teen gave up his bike, and the suspect carried it up the stairs out of the station and took off.

If you have any information about the suspect you are asked to contact police.

