16-year-old dead, 2 other children hurt in separate Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One teenager is dead and two other children are hurt after another day of violence in Philadelphia.Around 8 p.m. on the 3100 block of Mercer Street, police say a 16-year-old boy was shot one time in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., police say a 17-year-old was shot in the arm on the 4200 block of North Penn Street. The teen is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.And earlier in the day, police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.According to data provided by the City of Philadelphia, over 1,400 people have been shot this year in the city. To date, 331 people have died by homicide.