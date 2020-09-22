16-year-old dead, another teen and a child injured all in separate Philadelphia shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6490475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on September 21, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6491617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Monday night, it was a call for calm in one Philadelphia community that's been plagued with crime.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One teenager is dead, and another 18-year-old and a 12-year-old are left injured after a day of violence in Philadelphia Monday.The first incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 3100 block of Mercer Street.Investigators said they found a 16-year-old boy on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead soon after, according to police."Where police found him lying half on the sidewalk and half in the parking lane, we did not find any ballistic evidence, no spent shell casings, so we're not certain if the shooting took place there or not or possibly a revolver was used because we didn't find any ballistic evidence at this time," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department.Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., police said an 18-year-old was shot in the arm on the 4200 block of North Penn Street. The teen is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.And earlier in the day, police said a 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.According to data provided by the City of Philadelphia, over 1,400 people have been shot this year in the city. To date, 331 people have died by homicide.