Teen injured when bullets strike North Philadelphia home

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A teenager sitting on a couch was injured when a hail of gunshots came flying into a North Philadelphia home, police say.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday of the shooting along the 1200 block of North Taney Street.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder and taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.

They say the boy was in the living room when at least six bullets were fired into the home.

His mother, his 21-year-old brother, and a friend were also inside the house at the time. They were not hit.

Police say it's clear the shooter was targeting the home, but who exactly the suspect was aiming for remains a mystery.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said authorities found nearby businesses and homes with surveillance cameras. They are hoping the cameras recorded footage that will help them with the investigation.
