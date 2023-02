15-year-old shot and killed inside home in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday evening.

It happened inside the Hampton Green Townhomes on Dean Street in New Castle just before 6 p.m.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot inside a home.

Authorities say there were other teens in the home at the time.

They are trying to determine if the shooting was an accident.