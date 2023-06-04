Girlfriend of 18-year-old fatally shot by police in Philadelphia speaks out

An 18-year-old was killed in Philadelphia on Sunday after street racing chaos led to a police-involved shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old was killed in Philadelphia on Sunday after street racing chaos led to a police-involved shooting.

Officials say Anthony Allegrini Jr. died after his vehicle struck two state troopers, one of which shot and killed Allegrini Jr.

Investigators say the incident began when over 300 cars gathered in the city's Bustleton section around 1 a.m. Sunday.

This led to a series of run-ins between police and the group of drivers, ultimately ending in Allegrini Jr. being fatally shot just after 3:30 a.m. near Penn's Landing.

Action News spoke with his girlfriend, Reagan Smedley, after the incident, who is shocked by the ordeal.

She told Action News that when Allegrini Jr. did not come home on Saturday night, she and his parents used Snapchat to track him to his last known location.

"We drove past the scene, not knowing it was him at first," Smedley recalled. "Then eventually we returned to the scene."

Now, she says there are still many unanswered questions.

"I just want the truth to come out," she added. "It's not really that hard to give the family that."

Police say they are still investigating the incident.