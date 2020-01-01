Teen, man shot hours apart on Wilmington same street

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager and a man in his 30s were shot on the same street just hours apart on New Year's Eve in Wilmington, Delaware, according to authorities.

Police said the 34-year-old man was shot several times along the 2200 block of North Market Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

The shooting happened hours after a 17-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder by gunfire just two blocks away.

His condition has not been released.

Authorities said they do not believe the two incidents are connected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly rings in 2020 with celebrations across the city
Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Summerdale
2 New Year's Eve killings brings Philly homicide rate to the highest since 2007
Trio sought for $55,000 jewelry theft from Philadelphia Mills
AccuWeather: Chilly and windy for New Year's Day
Missing dog found safe after a month-long search
Driver speaks out after SUV swallowed by sinkhole
Show More
2 Philly schools to remain closed this week over asbestos concerns
Local Teenager Survives Vaping-Related Lung Injury
Man arrested for 2 armed robberies of same gas station
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
SEPTA offering late night service for New Years Eve
More TOP STORIES News