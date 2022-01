PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old male was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Sunday night.According to police, the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Diamond Street.When officers arrived, they found the teenager, who has been identified as Kanye Davis, with eight gunshot wounds across the body.The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made.