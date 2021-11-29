PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were shot Sunday night in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. on the 1300 block of South 50th Street.
All four men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
A 40-year-old man was shot once in the right arm. Police said he is listed in critical condition.
A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were each shot in the right leg. They are listed in stable condition.
A 28-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh and suffered a graze wound to the chest. He is listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
No additional information has been released.
4 men injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section
A 40-year-old man was shot once in the right arm. Police said he is listed in critical condition.
GUN VIOLENCE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News