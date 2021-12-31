teen shot

17-year-old shot in Philadelphia's Mantua section; search for suspect continues

A 17-year-old male shot once in the arm along the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who shot a teenager as he sat in his car Friday morning in the city's Mantua section.

The shooting happened along the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue at about 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male shot once in the arm.

He was rushed to the hospital by police and is expected to survive.

