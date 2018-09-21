Teenager stabbed, heavy police presence at school in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There is heavy police presence at a school in North Philadelphia after a teenager was stabbed.

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday along the 2400 block of North 24th Street near the William Dick Public School.


The victim was taken the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

A woman ran out of the school and told Action News that it was her son who was stabbed. She then drove away to the hospital.

It is not clear at this time if the teenager was stabbed inside or outside the school.

