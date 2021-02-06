Teenager stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Center City, police said.The altercation happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday on the SEPTA platform on North 8th and Market streets.Investigators said the 17-year-old victim was stabbed once in the stomach during a fight with another male.He was taken to the hospital for surgery.Police said the stabbing suspect fled from the station on foot.SEPTA and Philadelphia police are looking at cameras to try to identify the suspect.