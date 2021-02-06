stabbing

Teenager stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Center City, police said.

The altercation happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday on the SEPTA platform on North 8th and Market streets.

Investigators said the 17-year-old victim was stabbed once in the stomach during a fight with another male.

He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Police said the stabbing suspect fled from the station on foot.

SEPTA and Philadelphia police are looking at cameras to try to identify the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaseptateenagerstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Woman, man injured in stabbing at Philadelphia rooming house
Philadelphia brothers stabbed, shot in 2 separate attacks
NJ man accused of killing hunter taken into custody
Man stabbed 10 times during random afternoon attack: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Child killed, several injured in Lehigh Valley crash
Philadelphia police arrest man with gun who has 30 priors
Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid and asst. Chiefs coach, involved in multi-car crash
Man shot in head at Red Roof Inn in Newark: Police
6 rescued from Overbrook home during 'suspicious' fire
Police identify 2 suspects wanted in carjacking of 78-year-old woman
Show More
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
21 shots fired outside motorcycle clubhouse
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Residents prepare for second winter storm during Super Bowl weekend
Local venues plan for Super Bowl LV during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News