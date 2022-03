PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the stabbing of a teenage girl Friday night in Lawndale.The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of Elsinore Street.Police say the victim, believed to be a 17-year-old female, was stabbed in the abdomen.She was taken to Einstein Medical Center with serious injuries.Officials say the victim is not cooperating with police.So far, no arrests have been made.