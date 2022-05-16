14-year-old boy shot in the leg while standing at West Philadelphia bus stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy standing at a bus stop Sunday night is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg in another incident involving children in Philadelphia's ongoing gun crisis.As of last week, the city was up to at least 755 shootings on the year.Fifty-six of the victims are 17 or younger.Of those juveniles, 11 were 14 years or younger.Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting in West Philadelphia.They say shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots around 57th and Vine streets.Officers arrived at the scene and found nine spent shell casings from a .9mm handgun but initially did not locate any victims.The officers soon learned that a 14-year-old boy had been shot once in the leg while he was standing at the corner bus stop.He was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital by private vehicle where he was stabilized.He was later transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment."It's not clear at this time if he was being targeted," Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace said. "The shell casings are all grouped pretty close together indicating the shooter pretty much stayed in one spot as he was shooting."Police say there were two girls at the hospital with the victim, they were not wounded and it's unclear if they were at the shooting scene.Police were talking to the two girls to see if they can learn more about what happened.There are several real-time police cameras in the area, so investigators are combing through the footage to see if anything was recorded to help catch the suspect.