2 teenagers injured in Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were shot in Philadelphia's Logan section on Sunday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 5100 block of North 11th Street.

Police say an 18-year-old male was shot once in the right wrist and a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times in both legs.

Both victims were transported by police to the Albert Einstein Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

Officials say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

