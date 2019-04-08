Upper Darby police seek man in connection with luring attempt

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are looking for a man who reportedly tried to lure two teenage girls into his car in two separate incidents Friday.

Upper Darby Police released surveillance pictures of a car they believe is related to the incident on Monday.

Police said the two incidents happened about 20 minutes apart on Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Long and Clinton Roads.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years of age, allegedly asked a 12-year-old girl to get in his car.

The girl told police she said no and then ran home.

Police said 20 minutes later a man fitting the same description approached a 16-year-old girl and told her to get in his car. According to investigators that teen told the man she was going to call her father.

The teen told police the man was exposed and touching himself.

In pictures obtained through security footage, the man in question was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla. the car appeared to be dark gray or silver with tinted windows.

Police said the man was wearing a multi-colored striped shirt and shorts at the time of the incident. They said he has a medium build and might have a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsindecent exposureluring
