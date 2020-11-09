2 teens shot on Philadelphia basketball court

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two teens injured on the basketball court on Sunday night.

It happened on the 9100 block of Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia around 6:22 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

A 13-year-old boy was also shot in the shoulder. He is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.
