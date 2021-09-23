television

What to watch this October: On The Red Carpet previews new shows, Halloween programming

It's spooky season and that means lots of Halloween programming! Plus, here's a look at the new shows coming to TV.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for ABC's new drama series 'Queens'

This October is jam-packed with new premieres, not to mention tons of spooky Halloween programming. On The Red Carpet has your first look at the best new shows and movies coming soon to the screen.

ABC's new drama "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who used to rule the hip hop world with their girl group and are now reuniting in attempt to recapture their fame. The series stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez and premieres Oct. 19.

Hulu's "Dopesick" tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors: the opioid epidemic. The miniseries, premiering Oct. 13, explores how one company introduced OxyContin and triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history.

A new special on ABC will celebrate a huge milestone for Walt Disney World. "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, will take a look back at the park's 50 years of history. The special, airing Oct. 1, will feature tons of celebrity guests and musical performances.

There will be no shortage of Halloween programming this October. Freeform will return with 31 Nights of Halloween, Disney+ will present its Hallowstream celebration and Hulu will be back with its fourth annual Huluween.

Disney Channel is brewing up its own set of tricks and treats for fans. Premiering on Oct. 1 is "Under Wraps," a remake of the beloved 1997 classic and the first-ever Disney Channel original movie. The film follows three friends who awaken a 4,000-year-old mummy. Following the movie's premiere is new animated buddy-comedy "The Ghost and Molly McGee," which tells the misadventures of an optimistic young girl and her new ghost best friend.

Speaking of treats, Hulu is serving up a new reality competition baking show. "Baker's Dozen," premiering Oct. 7, features amateur bakers going head-to-head with seasoned professionals for a chance to win a golden rolling pin and a cash prize.

For the movie buffs -- there are tons of great releases to look out for, including historical drama "The Last Duel" (Oct. 15), Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" (Oct. 22), animated adventure movie Ron's Gone Wrong (Oct. 22) and horror film "Antlers" (Oct. 29).

You can watch "On The Red Carpet: October Preview" on these ABC Owned Television Stations:
  • WABC (New York) - Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12 a.m.
  • KABC (Los Angeles) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
  • WLS (Chicago) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
  • WPVI (Philadelphia) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
  • KGO (San Francisco) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m.
  • KTRK (Houston) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
  • WTVD (Raleigh) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
  • KFSN (Fresno) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.


RELATED | On The Red Carpet fall preview: What to watch this September

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu, Freeform, 20th Century, Searchlight Pictures and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhulufreeformtelevisiondisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
'A Million Little Things' season 4 premieres on ABC Wednesday
'The Wonder Years' premieres Wednesday on 6abc
Fresh perspectives on reimagined version of 'The Wonder Years'
'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Disney+ Day
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking downpours, localized flash flooding
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Police: 4 men shot, injured in Philly's Mantua section
Rec center temporarily closes, but teens fear going elsewhere
'Aunt Mary Pat' opens up about fight with anxiety, depression
School nurse falls victim to Bank of America, Zelle scam
'Give me my food:' Woman pulls gun while in line at Chipotle
Show More
Bus driver shortage has another school district offering parents money
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
Pennsylvania high court OKs 'comfort dogs' for witnesses
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt on Wednesday
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
More TOP STORIES News